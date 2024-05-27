Ukraine, Spain sign bilateral security agreement - video

On May 27, Ukraine and Spain signed an agreement on security guarantees. This is already the tenth agreement of this type for Kyiv.

An essential event for Ukraine occurred during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Spain.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said this at a common press conference with the Ukrainian President.

We have now signed a political agreement, which has a very important role. It is a contract for the future, an example of our determination to provide Ukraine with all the tools to provide Ukraine with stability. We are already the tenth country to sign such an agreement with Ukraine as part of the G7 declaration last year. Pedro Sanchez Spanish PM

According to Sanchez, Spain sees security as integrated, therefore there are several spheres of finance, military, production between Ukraine and Spain.

Maintenance, reconstruction, rehabilitation and demining are the topics covered by the contract. Spain has provided a lot of support over the past two years and is committing another billion euros in support to strengthen Ukraine's capacity. Of course, this is air defense to protect civilians, infrastructure, cities that continue to suffer from attacks.

In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Spain for signing security guarantees.

Thank you very much for this, thank you for this deal. Indeed, it is a weighty strategic document. This year, we recorded 1 billion euros in military aid until 2027 — 5 billion for Ukraine from Spain through the European Peace Fund. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He added that Ukraine appreciates Spain's interest in joint projects that produce weapons and develop security technologies.

Security Guarantees for Ukraine

In 2023, the G7 countries signed the Joint Declaration on the Security of Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Great Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, Finland, the Netherlands and Latvia have already signed relevant agreements with Ukraine.

Ukraine is also working with the United States to agree on a 10-year security guarantee. They want to complete work on their contract as early as May.

What is known about Zelenskyy's visit to Spain

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Madrid on an official visit.

The plane carrying the head of state landed at the Madrid-Barajas airport. Zelenskyi was personally met by King Felipe VI of Spain. The video of the meeting was published on the official pages of the head of state's social networks.

Spanish media notes that this is an unusual step in support from the king, as the monarch traditionally does not make such gestures during visits. The last time Felipe VI met US President Joe Biden this way was in June 2022, when the American leader came to Spain to participate in the NATO summit.