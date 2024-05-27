Zelenskyy arrived in Spain: first details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Madrid on an official visit.

What is known about Zelenskyy's visit to Spain

The plane carrying the head of state landed at the Madrid-Barajas airport. Zelenskyy was personally met by King Felipe VI of Spain. The video of the meeting was published on the official pages of the head of state's social networks.

Spanish media notes that this is an unusual step in support from the king, as the monarch traditionally does not make such gestures during visits. The last time Felipe VI met US President Joe Biden this way was in June 2022, when the American leader came to Spain to participate in the NATO summit.

Arrived in Spain to sign a bilateral security agreement and hold talks with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. We will talk about the continuation of defence cooperation, the preparation of a new package of military aid, training of the Ukrainian military, the post of the head of state reads. Share

During his visit, he will meet with His Majesty King Felipe VI and hold negotiations with the heads of chambers and factions of the Spanish Parliament.

We have two summits ahead of us: the Peace Summit and the European Council Summit. Let's coordinate our steps so that each of them gives concrete results, he added. Share

What is known about the new aid to Spain

Spain will allocate a package of military aid worth 1.129 billion euros to Ukraine. The aid transfer will be announced during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Madrid.

Sources of the publication note that this is an unprecedented number of Spanish military aid to Ukraine or any other country.

Unlikein previous years, most of the materials will not be taken from the arsenals of the armed force, but will be produced specifically bythe Spanish industry.

The new aid package will include the delivery of a second batch of Patriot anti-aircraft missiles, adding to the half-dozen already delivered in April. In total, the Spanish MoD will provide Kyiv with a dozen of these anti-aircraft missiles capable of intercepting the cruise missiles with which Russia destroys Ukraine's key centres and infrastructure.

Also, in addition to the ten Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks delivered last year, 19 older Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks will be delivered.

Ukraine is expected to receive the contents of the aid package by June 30.