Germany allocates over €6 billion for weapons purchase

The Budget Committee of the German Parliament has approved the allocation of more than €6 billion for the purchase of tanks, ammunition and air defence systems.

It is noted that these funds will be used to purchase 105 Leopard 2 A8 tanks and 200,000 artillery shells.

In addition, four Patriot systems will be purchased for 1.35 billion euros.

According to the committee members, acquiring this equipment and ammunition will contribute to achieving Germany's military plans and allow Ukraine to receive assistance.

Some of the tanks will go to the German combat brigade in Lithuania, which is being created as part of NATO's efforts to deter Russia, while the rest will strengthen the armored forces in Germany, which currently number 300 vehicles.

This state-of-the-art version of the Leopard tank is expected to enter service with the German Armed Forces between 2027 and 2030.

Reuters adds that Germany has already approved military purchases worth almost €27 billion within six months.

Days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz surprised allies by announcing a Zeitenwende (turning point), which included the creation of a special fund of €100 billion to modernise the military.

