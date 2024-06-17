The German manufacturer of military equipment Rheinmetall will hand over to Ukraine a new "Frankenstein" tank, designed to destroy drones and missiles.
What is known about the anti-aircraft tank "Frankenstein", which Ukraine is to receive
It is noted that Rheinmetall specialists installed the most modern Skyranger air defense system on Leopard 1 tank hulls and plan to transfer these hybrid installations to the Ukrainian military.
It is noted that these installations are capable of intercepting aerial targets of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine at short distances.
These hybrid tanks can intercept enemy drones and suppress enemy artillery fire.
According to the publication, the Ukrainian military has already received about a hundred basic Leopard 1 tanks.
However, Ukraine is calling on allies to help strengthen its air defence.
Which, according to Western analysts, is Ukraine's biggest problem in the war against the Russian Federation
According to Paul Ronzheimer, the deputy editor-in-chief of the German publication Bild, Ukraine's biggest problem at the moment, given Russia's continuation of the criminal war, is the decrease in the world community's attention.
He emphasized that journalists tend to prematurely recognize a topic as if it is not interesting to anyone.
According to him, even at the beginning of the criminal invasion, the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin determined that he had much more time than Ukraine's Western partners.
