The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,000 Russian soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems

The defense forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,090 Russian invaders during the day, thus the total losses of the enemy army in personnel since the beginning of the full-scale invasion increased to about 525,150 soldiers. Also, soldiers of the Armed Forces destroyed 20 tanks, 29 BBM and 37 artillery systems of the enemy.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.15.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — 525,150 (+1,090) persons were liquidated;

tanks — 7956 (+20) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 15,263 (+29) units;

artillery systems — 13,855 (+37) units;

RSZV — 1103 (+2) units;

air defense equipment — 853 (+4) units;

aircraft — 359 units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 11,148 (+51) units;

cruise missiles — 2,293 (+7) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 18,911 (+57) units;

special equipment — 2322 (+12) units.

The situation at the front

We will remind, before that, on June 14, in the evening briefing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that 81 combat clashes were recorded at the front during the day.

Also, the military command informed that on that day the Air Force and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 15 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.