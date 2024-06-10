The tense situation persists in Kupiansk and Kurakhove directions, AFU General Staff reports

Since June 10, the beginning of the day, 38 combat clashes have taken place at the front. The situation is tense in the Kupiansk and Kurakhove directions.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, since the beginning of June 10, 38 combat clashes have already taken place.

The invaders carried out 11 airstrikes using 21 glide bombs, struck 52 kamikaze drones, shelled the positions of our troops and populated areas more than 650 times.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is regrouping troops.

The situation is tense in the Kupiansk direction. Since the beginning of the day, seven combat clashes have been recorded in Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, and Berestove. Two clashes continue near Stepova Novoselevka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian fighters repelled seven attacks near Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Terny, Torske and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried three times to approach the positions of the Defense Forces of Spirne, Ivano-Daryiika, and Verkhnyokamyansky. Loss of positions is not allowed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defence Forces repelled two enemy attacks in Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

Four skirmishes took place in the Pokrovsk direction. Fighting continues in Yevhenivka and Novopokrovsky districts.

In the Kurakhove direction, the situation is somewhat tense. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried ten times to break through the defense of our soldiers near Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostyantynivka. Nine enemy attacks were repulsed, the battle continues near Kostyantynivka. Share

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

The Armed Forces eliminated 1,190 occupiers during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed: