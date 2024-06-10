According to the information of the AFU General Staff, during the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated almost 1,190 Russian invaders, an enemy plane, ten tanks and 51 artillery systems.

What is known about the recent losses of the Russian occupation army?

personnel — 519,750 (+1190) persons were liquidated;

tanks — 7,879 (+10) units;

armoured fighting vehicles — 15,144 (+13) units;

artillery systems — 13,644 (+51) units;

MLRS — 1,098 (+1) units;

air defence equipment — 837 (+1) units;

aircraft — 358 (+1) units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 11,010 (+28) units;

cruise missiles — 2,278 (+1) units;

warships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 18,618 (+56) units;

special equipment — 2,267 (+14) units.

What is known about the situation at the front

According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Ukrainian military launched a counterattack to the north and northeast of Kharkiv.

According to Russian military commanders, the Armed Forces allegedly conducted an unsuccessful counterattack attempt in the Hlybokoy area.

In addition, the Ukrainian military was preparing to launch a counterattack in the Vovchansk region.

Russian military bloggers claim that units of the occupying army of the Russian Federation allegedly managed to capture several positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and advance in the Liptsi district, as well as attack the aggregate plant in Vovchansk.

The Ukrainian open-source organization Frontelligence Insight said on June 9 that it observed a small number of Russian occupier units arriving near the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

According to Intelligence Insight analysts, the Russian occupiers will not succeed if these units attack the border areas of the Sumy region.

In Luhansk region , according to ISW analysts, the occupying army of the Russian Federation probably captured Ivanivka, which is southeast of Kupyansk.

Geolocation images released on June 9 show that the invaders have recently advanced north of Ivanovka and may have captured the settlement within the past week.

Russian "war correspondents" claimed that Russian troops advanced south of Vilshana, to the southwest of Ploschanka and 200 meters near Novoselivskyi.

A Russian source claimed that units of the Russian 144th Motorised Rifle Division were advancing west of Golykovo, but ISW analysts found no confirmation of this.

The occupiers also continued offensive actions in the area of Petropavlivka, Synkivka and Kislivka, near Pischane, Berestove, Andriivka, Tabaivka, near Nevske, Grekivka, Makiivka, near Torske and Terny, in the area of Serebryansk Forestry and Dibrova

In Donetsk region, according to ISW citing geo-location footage as of June 8, the Russian invaders have advanced slightly in the fields southeast of Rozdolivka and probably south of Rozdolivka.

Russian bloggers also claimed that on June 9, the occupation army of the Russian Federation suffered losses after frontal shelling of Ukrainian positions near Bilohorivka.

Russian troops also continued their assault southeast of Siversk near Vimka.

The troops of the Russian Federation recently advanced into the Kanalu microdistrict in the far eastern district of the city of Chasiv Yar.

Geolocation footage released on June 9 showed that the occupiers had recently advanced westward into the industrial zone of the Kanal neighborhood, and Russian sources claimed that Russian forces appeared to have taken over the industrial area.

Russian sources also released footage purportedly showing elements of the Russian 98th Airborne Division raising a flag over the Kanal neighbourhood and claiming that Russian forces had captured most of the neighbourhood.

However, ISW analysts have no evidence of capture by the Russian occupiers of the area.

The Russian occupiers also continued their offensive in eastern Chasiv Yar, near the Novyy micro district, near Kalynyvka Ivanivskyi, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka.

Russian troops recently advanced west of Avdiivka and continued their offensive.

Geolocation images published on June 9 show that the occupiers have advanced in the fields to the north and northeast of Umansky.

The Russian "military blogger" claimed that Russian troops allegedly continued to seize new positions west of Umansky and advanced more than 1 km in the direction of Skuchne.

Russian bloggers claimed that Russian troops advanced to the northern outskirts of Novopokrovske and the centre of Novooleksandrivka, but analysts have no evidence for these claims.

The Russian invaders launched an offensive in the area of Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Pershoya, Yevgenivka, Sokil, Ocheretyne and Novopokrovsky, near Karlivka and Yasnobrodivka, and near Nevelsky.

The troops of the Russian Federation recently advanced to the west of the city of Donetsk and continued offensive operations to the west and southwest of the city.

Geolocated footage released on June 9 shows SAF repelling a platoon-sized Russian mecmechanisedtack in southern Krasnohorivka, and additional footage shows Russian forces capturing some buildings in western Krasnohorivka.

Russian and Ukrainian sources reported that fighting continued in Krasnohorivka, near Georgiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka on June 8 and 9.

Russian "militants" also claimed that Russian troops on motorcycles advanced 1.5 km in the direction of Vugledar, and allegedly captured the section of the Vugledar-Kostyantynivka highway.

The Russian "warrior" also claimed that Russian troops advanced to the west of Solodke.

It is reported that on June 8 and 9, the Russian occupiers continued offensive operations in the area of the administrative border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions in the Staromayorske, Urozhany and Zavitne Bazhannia areas.

In the south of Ukraine, hostilities continued in the west of the Zaporizhzhia region, but no confirmed changes to the front line were recorded in this area.

Positional battles continued near Robotyne, Verbove and Malaya Tokmachka.

On June 9, positional battles continued on the left bank of the Kherson region near Krynky and on the islands in the Dnipro River delta.

Some Russian "war correspondents" claimed that there were unconfirmed reports that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had allegedly retreated from Krynky. Still, other Russian bloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces maintained a presence in the town.