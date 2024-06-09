Analysts predict strikes by the Armed Forces against the production of Russian Su-57 aircraft
Analysts predict strikes by the Armed Forces against the production of Russian Su-57 aircraft

Analysts predict strikes by the Armed Forces against the production of Russian Su-57 aircraft
Source:  Defense Express

After the information about the first-ever defeat of the Russian Su-57 fighter at the Akhtubinsk airfield, the question is quite appropriate: is it possible to strike the place of production of such aircraft with drones, and also what could be the purpose of the attack on the Su-57, apart from the fact that it is a precious and a rare sample of Russian weapons.

Points of attention

  • The possibility of strikes by the Armed Forces on the production site of Russian Su-57 aircraft raises questions about strategic importance in conflicts with Russia.
  • Su-57s as carriers of cruise missiles could pose a threat to critical infrastructure, making them potential targets for military actions.
  • The downing of the Russian Su-57 fighter at the Akhtubinsk airfield marks a significant event in the context of regional warfare, highlighting vulnerabilities in Russian military equipment.
  • Analysts speculate on the potential vulnerabilities of the Russian military industry, considering the concentrated production of Su-57 and Su-35S at the same factory in the Far East.
  • The incident involving the destruction of the Su-57 at the Akhtubinsk airfield raises questions about the security and protection of high-value military assets.

The Armed Forces can strike at the place of production of Russian Su-57 aircraft

The publication Defense Express reminds that Su-57s are carriers of cruise missiles of the Kh-69 type, which were used to destroy the Trypilskaya TPP in April 2024.

It turns out that when attacking critical infrastructure, one Su-57 could cause no less damage than one Tu-95MS strategic bomber. Accordingly, hitting this flying "analogue" without a clear classification is as equivalent in terms of target selection as hitting a strategic bomber.

They emphasize that Su-57s are manufactured at an aircraft factory in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, which is in the Far East, as far as Lake Baikal, and this excludes the possibility of a drone attack on this enterprise.

But here there is an interesting point about "bottlenecks" in the structure of the Russian military industry. The Russians manufacture the Su-57 at the same aircraft factory where the production of the Su-35S, another of their "analogs", is also underway. When the Russians rolled out the Su-57 production line in 2020, they did not begin to build new workshops, they simply put a larger amount of slipway equipment in the existing premises, and at the same time tried to speed up the pace of production by improving the efficiency of the personnel of the aircraft factory.

Analysts assume that the Russians did not even expect that after February 2022, they would have to somehow make up for the losses in aviation resulting from the actions of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces.

Perhaps, over time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine will find a way to get the aircraft factory in Komsolsk-on-Amur, located more than 8 thousand kilometers from the border of Ukraine, and where two important examples of Rashist aircraft are manufactured at once.

Ukraine hit a Russian Su-57 aircraft

On June 8, on the territory of the airfield "Akhtubinsk" in the Astrakhan region of Russia, located 589 kilometers from the combat line, the most modern fighter jet of Moscow Su-57 was hit.

The footage shows that on June 7, the Su-57 was standing intact, and the very next day there were ruptures from the explosion and characteristic spots of a fire caused by a fire damage near it.

A few units of such combat aircraft are in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces. The damage to the Su-57 is the first such case in history, the DIU emphasized.

