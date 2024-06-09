The AFU repelled 62 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The greatest activity of the enemy currently remains in the Pokrovsky direction. Clashes of varying intensity took place here 23 times today. Battles are currently ongoing in the Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha and Novopokrovsky areas.

What is known about the situation at the front

Operational information as of 6:30 p.m. 09/06/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The total number of enemy attacks along the entire length of the front since the beginning of the day is 62. Today, the aggressor continues to use aviation and attack in several directions, the most active being on Pokrovsky. The Ukrainian defenders are firmly holding the defense.

In the Kupyansk direction, the occupiers became more active in the areas of Pishchany and Nevsky, increasing the number of attempts to improve their own positions to nine.

Enemy forces also attacked in the Grekivka area in the Lyman direction. In total, the aggressor tried to attack here six times since the beginning of the day. He bombarded with guided air bombs in the areas of Serebryansky Forest, Novosadovo, Novoyehorivka and Petropavlivka.

During the day, nine clashes took place in the Kramatorsk direction . Fighting continues in the Kalynyvka area.

The greatest activity of the enemy currently remains in the Pokrovsky direction. Clashes of varying intensity took place here 23 times today. Battles are currently ongoing in the Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha and Novopokrovsky areas. During the day, the occupiers' aviation bombarded Skuchny, Novoaleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, and Ivanovka. Currently, five attempts by the Russian aggressors to improve their own positions are still ongoing.

In the rest of the directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

The defense forces continue to repulse the enemy and inflict maximum losses on the entire front line.

The Russian army lost more than 8,000 soldiers in Ukraine in a week

The commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Pavlyuk reported on the losses of the enemy.

The total combat losses of the enemy on 02-09.06 approximately amounted to: