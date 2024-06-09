Aviation of the AFU hit a target on the territory of Russia for the first time — Sky News

For the first time, Ukrainian military aviation struck a target on the territory of Russia. The strike took place in the Belgorod region.

Ukrainian aviation flew over Russian territory for the first time — Sky News

Sky News learned about the first airstrike on military targets in Russia.

As a source among the Ukrainian military said, on Sunday, aviation struck a Russian command center in the Belgorod area.

At this time, Sky News does not know what exactly was used to strike or whether it was a Western weapon.

Although the damage assessment is still ongoing, it has been confirmed that it was a direct hit. This is the first munition of the Armed Forces, launched from the air at a target in Russia.

Ukraine was allowed to strike the Russian Federation with Western weapons

The other day, the USA and a number of other NATO countries allowed Ukraine to use transferred Western weapons to strike military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. However, the permission from the US provided for certain restrictions — strikes can only be carried out in border areas.

Also, the USA did not give permission for strikes by American ATACMS missiles. In addition, US President Joe Biden stated that he would not allow Ukraine to use American weapons to hit Moscow or the Kremlin.

At the same time, NATO's top military officer, Rob Bauer, emphasized that Ukraine should not have any restrictions on the use of Western weapons in the war with the Russian Federation.

A large-scale fire is burning in Belgorod region: what is known

After lunch, the local authorities reported that in Belgorod and the Belgorod district on June 9, a missile threat was declared for the third time in a day.

After that, photos and videos of the fire, during which the sounds of explosions can be heard, began to appear on social networks.

The publication ASTRA, referring to local residents, writes that an ammunition depot in the Rokytian district was attacked.

According to the Russians, explosions were heard, and then a fire started.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that an unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region.