Russians complained about drone attack on Belgorod region

The authorities of the Russian Belgorod region and local Telegram channels announced a nighttime attack by unmanned aerial vehicles in the region.

What is known about drone attacks on the Belgorod region

According to Russian Telegram channels, air defence systems allegedly worked in the Belgorod region at night, repelling drone attacks.

In the Belgorod region, air defense forces worked

Later, the information about the drone attack was confirmed by the local authorities.

Thus, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov stated that in Belgorod damage of various degrees was allegedly recorded.

According to him, the damage was allegedly caused by numerous pieces of drones shot down by air defence.

Also, traditionally, the authorities declared that there were no victims or injured due to night explosions and falling debris.

Loud explosions were reported in the city at 5 a.m., and eyewitnesses complained of debris raining down.

In addition, arrivals near the village of Shopine, Belgorod region, were recorded in the morning.

It was written that the village of Ivnya, Ivnya district, was attacked by an FPV drone. They said that "as a result of its detonation in the air, the roof of a commercial building caught fire."

What is known about incidents in other regions of the aggressor country

It is noted that the drones also attacked the Kursk region.

On the night of May 2, messages about the region's explosions and air defence operations began to appear on Russian Telegram channels.

Thus, the Russian MoD reported the "effective" air defence work.

They said that the previous night, two drones were destroyed by air defence over the Kursk and Belgorod regions' territories.