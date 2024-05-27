Russians complained about drone attack near Putin's residence in Gelendzhik

Russian authorities announced drone attacks on the night of May 27 near the elite estate of dictator Vladimir Putin in Gelendzhik, Krasnodar region.

What is known about the drone attack next to Putin's luxurious estate in Gelendzhik

In the village of Krinitsa, fragments of one of the drones damaged an unfinished building. In the village of Janhot, the drone crashed into trees, the fire was extinguished. According to preliminary information, there are no victims, said the governor of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratiev. Share

Kondratiev claims that Russian air defence forces suppressed all drones.

Numerous investigations have revealed that an estate and a palace built for Putin are not far from the village of Dzhanhot on Cape Idokopas.

The"Stary Provans" winery was built in the village of Krinitsia to process grapes grown on the estate.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, four drones were allegedly destroyed in the Krasnodar region at night.

What is known about the consequences of the latest Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory

On May 26, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) drone attacked the Voronezh M long-range target detection radar station in Russian Orsk.

The drone had flown over 1800 km to the object, setting a new record for the range of damage caused by kamikaze drones.

According to data from open sources, the long-range target detection radar station "Voronezh-M" is part of the Russian long-range stationary over-horizon radar. They are designed to detect space and aerodynamic objects, such as ballistic and cruise missiles. This radar has a target detection range of up to 6,000 kilometres.