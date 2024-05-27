Satellite images showed aftermath of DIU drones attack on over-horizon radar in Russian Orsk

On May 26, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) drone attacked the Voronezh-M long-range target detection radar station in the Russian Orsk. The Ukrainian drone covered a distance of more than 1,800 km to the object - setting a new record for the range of damage for kamikaze drones.

The May 27 photo shows that dark spots appeared on the territory of the radar, which were not there before — probably traces of a fire due to a UAV hit.

DIU attacked a radar station in Russian Orsk with a drone

The resolution of the photo does not allow us to assess the degree of possible damage to the Russian station, the message says.

According to data from open sources, the long-range target detection radar station "Voronezh-M" is part of the Russian long-range stationary over-the-horizon radar. They are designed to detect space and aerodynamic objects, such as ballistic and cruise missiles. This radar has a target detection range of up to 6,000 kilometres.

What is known about the DIU drone attack on the over-the-horizon radar in Orsk

On May 26, a DIU drone attacked the "Voronezh-M" long-range target detection radar station in Orsk, Orenburg Region, Russia. Online.ua's sources in the DIU report this.

The Ukrainian drone overcame a distance of more than 1,800 kilometers to the enemy's target, setting a new record for the range of damage for kamikaze drones, noted the interlocutor of online.ua in the intelligence service.

Before that, the object in the city of Salavat on the territory of Bashkortostan, 140 km closer to the Ukrainian border than the radar in Orsk, was the most distant target of Ukrainian drone attacks.