DIU attacked radar "Voronezh-M" in Russian Orsk

According to online.ua's sources in the DIU, on May 26, a drone of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) attacked the "Voronezh M" long-range target detection radar station in Russian Orsk.

What is known about the DIU drone attack on the over-horizon radar in Orsk

The Ukrainian drone overcame a distance of more than 1,800 kilometers to the enemy's target, setting a new record for the range of damage for kamikaze drones, said interlocutor to online.ua in the intelligence service. Share

Currently, DIU is clarifying the consequences of this attack.

Before that, the object in the city of Salavat on the territory of Bashkortostan, 140 km closer to the Ukrainian border than the radar station in Orsk, was the most distant target of Ukrainian drone attacks.

"Voronezh-M" is part of a family of long-range Russian stationary over-horizon radar stations. They are designed to detect space and aerodynamic objects, in particular ballistic and cruise missiles. This radar operates in the meter wave range and has a target detection range of up to 6,000 km, he explained the interlocutor from DIU. Share

Experts pointed out the likely targets for Ukrainian drone attacks

Analysts of the Defense Express portal note that a few days ago, Ukrainian drones successfully hit the "Voronezh-DM" over-the-horizon radar near Armavir.

At the same time, the authors of the material note that Ukraine can continue to strike such targets.

"Voronezh-DM" is the second in distance from Ukraine — only 450 km in a straight line. This radar keeps the sector from the North Atlantic to Italy in its viewing area. However, it is located in the Kaliningrad region at the Dunayevka airfield, so the flight route must pass through the airspace of Poland.

The second-farthest "Voronezh" is located 900 km from the border with Ukraine - near St. Petersburg in Lekhtus.