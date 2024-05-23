DIU knows locations of all Putin's bunkers, says intelligence service speaker
DIU knows locations of all Putin's bunkers, says intelligence service speaker

Putin in bunker
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Andriy Yusov, the DIU has information on the locations and number of all bunkers used by Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

DIU knows everything about Putin's bunkers

Putin's bunkers. Indeed, information about this is known and constantly updated. But it is clear that one of his callsigns is "bunkered". He loves this work, like Count Dracula hides in dungeons, Yusov emphasised.

The representative of GUR added that the Kremlin dictator does not invite his doppelgangers to his bunkers.

No, he lets his doppelgängers go on other tasks where it is not so safe, - emphasised the DIU representative.

What is known about the large-scale confrontation inside the Kremlin

According to political technologist Mikhail Sheitelman in a comment to Channel 24 journalists, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is conducting large-scale personnel changes in the top management.

The political technologist notes that infighting between the Russian elites could have been foreseen after learning that Shoigu was being tried to be uprooted and cut off from cash flows.

Someone is already leaking all the details about Belousov, someone else is leaking data about Shoigu's military confrontation with the FSB. Day after day there are arrests and searches in the Ministry of Defence of Russia, Sheitelman emphasised.

The political technologist spoke, in particular, about Andrei Belousov, the new head of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country.

He is a dangerous madman, but the fact that the president of Russia chooses from his circle and appoints just such a person, a psychopath, says a lot, first of all, about Putin himself. Why did I even think about it? Today it also became known that Shoigu physically tried to repel his deputy Timur Ivanov from the FSB, who was nevertheless arrested. "Shoigu put security guards around him, so the FSB tried to arrest Ivanov for several months, but they couldn't because they were shooting back, so they kidnapped him from the doctor's office," Sheitelman emphasised.

