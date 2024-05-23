DIU knows locations of all Putin's bunkers, says intelligence service speaker

According to the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Andriy Yusov, the DIU has information on the locations and number of all bunkers used by Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.
DIU knows everything about Putin's bunkers
The representative of GUR added that the Kremlin dictator does not invite his doppelgangers to his bunkers.
What is known about the large-scale confrontation inside the Kremlin
According to political technologist Mikhail Sheitelman in a comment to Channel 24 journalists, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is conducting large-scale personnel changes in the top management.
The political technologist notes that infighting between the Russian elites could have been foreseen after learning that Shoigu was being tried to be uprooted and cut off from cash flows.
The political technologist spoke, in particular, about Andrei Belousov, the new head of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country.
