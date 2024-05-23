DIU knows locations of all Putin's bunkers, says intelligence service speaker

According to the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Andriy Yusov, the DIU has information on the locations and number of all bunkers used by Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

DIU knows everything about Putin's bunkers

Putin's bunkers. Indeed, information about this is known and constantly updated. But it is clear that one of his callsigns is "bunkered". He loves this work, like Count Dracula hides in dungeons, Yusov emphasised.

The representative of GUR added that the Kremlin dictator does not invite his doppelgangers to his bunkers.

No, he lets his doppelgängers go on other tasks where it is not so safe, - emphasised the DIU representative.

What is known about the large-scale confrontation inside the Kremlin

According to political technologist Mikhail Sheitelman in a comment to Channel 24 journalists, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is conducting large-scale personnel changes in the top management.

The political technologist notes that infighting between the Russian elites could have been foreseen after learning that Shoigu was being tried to be uprooted and cut off from cash flows.

Someone is already leaking all the details about Belousov, someone else is leaking data about Shoigu's military confrontation with the FSB. Day after day there are arrests and searches in the Ministry of Defence of Russia, Sheitelman emphasised.

The political technologist spoke, in particular, about Andrei Belousov, the new head of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country.