Ukraine's air defence downs 12 missiles and over 30 Shades during latest Russia's massive attack

Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine on the night of May 26. However, air defence managed to shoot down all enemy drones and 12 cruise missiles.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As it is noted, as a result of anti-aircraft combat by anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, EW means, and mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, the following aims were shot down:

12 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

31 kamikaze drones "Shahed-131/136".

Air targets were destroyed in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhya, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia and Chernihiv regions.

On the night of May 26, the Russian occupiers launched a missile-air strike against Ukraine using 14 air-launched missiles and more than three dozen attack UAVs, in particular:

two Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft (launched from the the Russian Tambov region);

12 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area is Russian Saratov region);

31 kamikaze drones "Shahed-131/136" (launch areas are — Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Yeisk in Russia, Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea).

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine on May 26

Russian troops again massively attacked Ukraine on the night of May 26. In particular, the alarm covered the entire territory of the country, because the Russians took to the air MiG-31K, which launched "Kinzhals". The occupiers also attacked Ukraine with "Shaheds".

In particular, in the Vinnytsia region, in Zhmerynka, three people were injured as a result of the fall of the debris of an enemy drone. Electricity also power outaged in Starokostyantyniv, Khmelnytskyy region.

11 drones were shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region at night. However, the Russians also attacked the region with artillery.

In Nikopol, a school, a medical facility, shops, trade pavilions, houses, and cars were damaged. There were also strikes in the Marganetska and Chervonohryhorivska communities.