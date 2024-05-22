Ukrainian air defences destroy 24 Russian Shahed drones overnight
Ukrainian air defences destroy 24 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defence system
On the night of May 22, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 24 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type. Air defence forces managed to shoot down all the drones.

Ukrainian Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As stated in the message, on May 22, the Russian army attacked with 24 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs from three directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk and the territories of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Attack UAVs were destroyed within six regions of Ukraine. The following were involved in the fight against the Shaheds:

  • mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine

  • electronic warfare units

  • anti-aircraft missile units

  • fighter aircraft of the Air Force.

Strike UAVs were destroyed within Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy and Odesa regions. Thank you all for the successful combat work!” inform the air force .

Situation in Sumy Oblast as of May 22

On May 22, the Russian army carried out 6 shellings of the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region.

31 explosions were recorded. The communities of Bilopolsk, Myropilsk, Krasnopilsk, Konotopsk and Shostkynsk came under fire,” says the message of the Sumy regional military administration.

In Myropilsk, the Russian army struck with artillery, 16 explosions were recorded. In Bilopolska hromada, the enemy dropped VOG ammunition from a UAV, 2 explosions were heard. Artillery shelling was recorded in the Krasnopil community — 6 explosions in total.

In addition, the enemy carried out an air strike, using the Shahed UAV, against the energy facilities of the cities of Shostka and Konotop. Work is underway to restore the power supply on the sites.

