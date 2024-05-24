Politico: Germany failed to convince other countries to transfer air defence to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Politico: Germany failed to convince other countries to transfer air defence to Ukraine

Patriot system
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

Germany is still the only country that has fulfilled its own promises and transferred the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. Other allies have not yet responded to Berlin's initiative.

Why Germany failed to convince other countries to transfer air defence to Ukraine

It is noted that Germany has transferred three of the eleven existing Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine.

In addition, Berlin handed Ukraine more than 50 short-range Gepard air defence systems and air-to-air missiles to protect against ballistic missiles of the Russian occupation army, enemy bombs and UAVs.

For several weeks, German officials and diplomats tried to convince their partners of the need to fulfil their obligations to strengthen Ukrainian air defence.

However, other countries did not support Germany's initiative.

According to two publication interlocutors, although representatives of Germany tried to spread information about their initiative, "Immediate actions on air defence", the partner countries do not want to transfer air defence to Ukraine.

It is emphasised that within the framework of the German initiative, we are talking not only about the Patriot air defence system but also about systems of European production, first of all, SAMP/T, NASAMS, HAWK, IRIS-T, or at least the S-300 air defence system.

However, the authors of the material emphasise that the best option for Ukraine remains the Patriot air defence system.

Who agreed to participate in the strengthening of Ukraine's air defence

Recently, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the Alliance members and other partner countries have enough Patriot air defence systems to transfer to Ukraine.

Although few missile systems are sent to the East, countries are making smaller commitments.

Germany's defense ministry said Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Canada and the Netherlands had pledged funding, while France, Spain, Romania, Lithuania, Belgium, the US and the UK had pledged materials and missiles.

Latvia also wants to join the program.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Bloomberg: US plan to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defence system
Patriot air defence system
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU proposes to strengthen Ukraine's air defence following Russian attacks in Kharkiv region
Peter Stano
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany makes unexpected decision on Russia's frozen assets — Bloomberg
German flag

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?