Politico: Germany failed to convince other countries to transfer air defence to Ukraine

Germany is still the only country that has fulfilled its own promises and transferred the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. Other allies have not yet responded to Berlin's initiative.

Why Germany failed to convince other countries to transfer air defence to Ukraine

It is noted that Germany has transferred three of the eleven existing Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine.

In addition, Berlin handed Ukraine more than 50 short-range Gepard air defence systems and air-to-air missiles to protect against ballistic missiles of the Russian occupation army, enemy bombs and UAVs.

For several weeks, German officials and diplomats tried to convince their partners of the need to fulfil their obligations to strengthen Ukrainian air defence.

However, other countries did not support Germany's initiative.

According to two publication interlocutors, although representatives of Germany tried to spread information about their initiative, "Immediate actions on air defence", the partner countries do not want to transfer air defence to Ukraine.

It is emphasised that within the framework of the German initiative, we are talking not only about the Patriot air defence system but also about systems of European production, first of all, SAMP/T, NASAMS, HAWK, IRIS-T, or at least the S-300 air defence system.

However, the authors of the material emphasise that the best option for Ukraine remains the Patriot air defence system.

Who agreed to participate in the strengthening of Ukraine's air defence

Recently, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the Alliance members and other partner countries have enough Patriot air defence systems to transfer to Ukraine.

Although few missile systems are sent to the East, countries are making smaller commitments.

Germany's defense ministry said Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Canada and the Netherlands had pledged funding, while France, Spain, Romania, Lithuania, Belgium, the US and the UK had pledged materials and missiles.

Latvia also wants to join the program.