Bloomberg: US plan to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defence system

US plans to provide Ukraine with another Patriot air defence system — Bloomberg

According to the international news agency Bloomberg, citing informed sources, the Biden administration is working to send an additional battery of Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine. In this way, the United States and its allies are trying to meet the country's demand for additional air defence systems to repel intensified Russian attacks.

Sources say the US is considering supplying the Patriot battery along with radars. Ukraine's European allies are also working on plans to send Kyiv additional air defence systems from their stockpiles, the sources said.

The Patriot battery includes radars and control stations to detect, track and target enemy weapons, missile launchers and support vehicles. Funds for the new Patriot system are likely to come from the $61 billion aid package recently approved by Congress. Share

Strengthening Ukraine's air defence is a priority for the White House following the passage of the national security package by Congress, the newspaper notes.

Patriot is needed to defend Kharkiv

On 14 May, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Kyiv to discuss the war and US assistance with President Zelenskyy.

As the Ukrainian leader stressed at the meeting with Blinken, Ukraine needs Patriot systems from partners to defend Kharkiv. He said that the relevant systems are the ‘biggest deficit’ for the Defence Forces. Share

At least one Patriot should be deployed in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region to protect people from Russian shelling. That is, as Zelensky explained, Kharkiv region needs at least two Patriots.