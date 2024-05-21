Germany makes unexpected decision on Russia's frozen assets — Bloomberg
Germany makes unexpected decision on Russia's frozen assets — Bloomberg

Source:  Bloomberg

Official Berlin is "ready to support the US plan to use future proceeds from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine", Bloomberg has learned from anonymous sources.

Germany has changed its position regarding the use of Russian assets

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the agreement of official Berlin can be a decisive step that will bring the United States and its partners closer to receiving a new large-scale aid package for Kyiv.

In addition, it is indicated that Germany's decision will ensure the participation of the United States regardless of the outcome of the November elections.

Official Washington, as well as Brussels, have repeatedly stated that the US proposal is gaining momentum and will dominate the negotiations between finance ministers and heads of central banks of the "Big Seven" countries. Their meeting will begin on May 23.

According to insiders, the German authorities do not expect a final agreement before the meeting of G-7 leaders on June 13-15, and implementation will not take place until 2025.

The question at stake is whether the Ukrainian government will be able to remain financially viable — to finance its defence and service its debt until 2025... The use of frozen assets has become even more urgent given the uncertainty surrounding the US election,” journalists explain.

US does not stop trying to strengthen support for Ukraine

Official Washington is doing everything possible to use the frozen assets of Russia to help Ukraine.

Initially, a scenario was considered with direct seizure and transfer of money to Ukraine for securitization with the purpose of issuing bonds or using them to secure some form of loan.

However, some EU members, in particular France and Germany, did not support this idea, as they consider it harmful to the stability of the euro.

However, the latest US proposal was more positively received in European capitals, including Berlin, because it only provides for the use of interest generated by assets, without seizing the principal amount of the debt, writes Bloomberg.

