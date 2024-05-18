Kuleba called on partners to intensify supply of weapons to Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that Ukraine is capable of achieving great success in the war against Russia if it receives Western weapons as soon as possible.

Kuleba appeals to the world for weapons for Ukraine

Ukraine's main message to the world community remains unchanged — Ukrainians need weapons to repel Russian aggression. And talking about concessions to end the war is a distorted logic.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, during his online participation in the 17th Lennart Meri Conference 2024.

According to the minister, Russia is strong, and Ukraine is suffering from delays and insufficient supplies of military aid, which have to be compensated for by the sacrifice of Ukrainian soldiers.

So the basic message remains the same — send us everything we need, because we have proven over these two years, when our soldiers have everything they need, we succeed. And when we don't have everything we need, we don't win. But another thing is important. Some people tend to conclude that if Ukraine does not succeed on the battlefield, it means that it is impossible and Ukraine should consider various alternative scenarios for ending this war. But this is a distorted logic, because, as I have already said, when we have everything we need, we succeed. Dmytro Kuleba Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Instead of discussing concessions on the part of Ukraine to end the war, according to Kuleba, all officials and "thinkers" in the capitals of the world should think about what else they can do to help Ukraine win the war.

So what we have to do is to follow the slogan of your conference: let us not despair, let us act. Action is what matters. And send us Patriot, send us artillery ammunition, send us armored vehicles, let us hit any necessary military target inside Russia, help us protect our skies, and you will see the difference. If you don't do all this, don't complain about Ukraine. Share

Kuleba warned partners about problems at the front in case of delays in aid

On 2 May, the head of the Foreign Ministry, Dmytro Kuleba, said that due to the delay of Western partners in providing assistance to Ukraine, the occupation army of the Russian Federation had increased its own effectiveness in the criminal war launched by the Kremlin.

When I look at what Russia has achieved in rebuilding the production base of its defenders, and what the entire West has achieved so far, we have to face the truth and admit that Russia is more effective in its military operations.

He noted that the current situation in the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine posed a fundamental question to Western countries.