Russia has damaged half of Ukraine's energy system, Kuleba says

Half of Ukraine's energy system is damaged

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the military aid package announced by the United States had boosted the morale of Ukrainians. However, according to Kuleba, if the package had included a battery of Patriot air defence systems, "this boost would have been even stronger", as Ukrainians suffer the most from Russian shelling.

The minister called Russian ballistic missiles "the real scourge of this war". The occupiers have recently used them to destroy the Ukrainian energy sector.

But just so your viewers understand, half of our energy system is damaged, and we still have to run the country, fight the war, and rally support from around the world. Dmytro Kuleba Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system

According to DTEK, a Ukrainian energy company, Russian troops have attacked Ukrainian thermal power plants almost 180 times since 24 February 2022.

On 27 April, Russian troops attacked four Ukrainian thermal power plants in Dnipro, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions. At one of the facilities, a shift supervisor was injured.

On 11 April, Russian occupation forces completely destroyed Trypillia Thermal Power Plant (Trypillia TPP) in Kyiv region, which was the largest supplier of electricity to Kyiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions.

After the attack on 29 March, DTEK reported that 5 of its 6 TPPs were "very heavily damaged, some units were almost completely destroyed, some partially".

On 22 March, Russia launched the largest attack on the Ukrainian energy sector in recent times. Zmiivska TPP in Kharkiv region was destroyed.

After the 22 March attack, DTEK lost 50% of its generation, and Burshtyn and Ladyzhyn thermal power plants were damaged.