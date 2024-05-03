Kuleba reproached Western partners for delays in providing aid

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that due to the delays of Western partners in providing assistance to Ukraine, the Russian occupation army has increased its own effectiveness in the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.

Kuleba warned partners about problems at the front in case of delays in aid

When I look at what Russia has achieved in rebuilding the production base of its defenders, and what the entire West has achieved so far, we must face the truth and admit that Russia is more effective in its military actions, Kuleba emphasised.

He noted that the current situation in the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine posed a fundamental question to Western countries.

If it cannot be effective enough in this particular war, how effective can it be if other wars and crises of the same scale start, Kuleba emphasises.

The partners should speed up the supply of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that there is a certain significant period of time between the announcement about sending aid and the moment when Ukrainian artillerymen will receive more shells.

At the same time, this moment has not yet arrived, since everything that has been announced is still on the way.

According to Kuleba, at this time, bad things can happen at the front, for example, the advance of Russian troops in the area.

The ratio of artillery on the ground is unclear. In fact, Ukrainian soldiers are starving due to a lack of artillery ammunition. And, eventually, they come under bombardment and their positions are destroyed. Therefore, in the conditions of war, not only the quantity and quality of what is provided is important, but also the terms, the minister emphasised.

He acknowledged that Ukraine's allies are behind schedule, although some of them are making great efforts.