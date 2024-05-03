Kuleba reproached Western partners for delays in providing aid

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that due to the delays of Western partners in providing assistance to Ukraine, the Russian occupation army has increased its own effectiveness in the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.
Kuleba warned partners about problems at the front in case of delays in aid
He noted that the current situation in the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine posed a fundamental question to Western countries.
The partners should speed up the supply of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that there is a certain significant period of time between the announcement about sending aid and the moment when Ukrainian artillerymen will receive more shells.
At the same time, this moment has not yet arrived, since everything that has been announced is still on the way.
According to Kuleba, at this time, bad things can happen at the front, for example, the advance of Russian troops in the area.
He acknowledged that Ukraine's allies are behind schedule, although some of them are making great efforts.
