Large-scale fire breaks out in Russian Belgorod region following drone attack — video

On May 21, opposition Russian Telegram channels reported on a new large-scale explosion on the territory of the aggressor country of Russia.

Drones again attacked the Russian Belgorod region

"ASTRA" Telegram channel writes that a large-scale fire broke out in Voznesenovka, the Belgorod region, after a UAV attack.

Huge clouds of smoke are rising over the city.

There is damage on the territory of the agricultural enterprise: warehouses and hangars with equipment were cut down, and a fuel storage tank caught fire, said Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. Share

He also specified that no civilians were injured as a result of the drone attack.

According to Ukrainian Telegram channels, a warehouse with fuel was hit.

According to the latest information, the drone attack took place on May 20. In particular, one of the UAVs flew to the territory of the "Yuttek" oil depot in the district village of Prokhorivka.

The gas tank was damaged. It is known in advance that the fire did not break out, and there were no casualties.

What is known about the DIU attack on the Russian oil depot in the Leningrad region

As the Ukrainian mass media managed to find out from their intelligence sources, the drone attack on the Vyborz oil depot in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation took place on May 19.

In addition, it is emphasised that with the help of three explosive devices it was possible to hit the vertical tanks with fuel at the indicated object, which is used by the aggressor state for military purposes.

Ukrainian scouts were able to destroy them.