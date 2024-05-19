DIU attacked oil depot in Russian Leningrad region, source says

According to Ukrainian journalists, the drone attack on the Vyborg oil depot in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation on the night of May 19 was a special operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).
DIU continues successful attacks on objects on Russia's territory
The mass media managed to learn from its insiders in the Ukrainian intelligence service three explosive devices were used to detonate vertical tanks with fuel at the indicated facility, which is used by the aggressor state for military purposes.
The DIU fighters managed to destroy them.
According to residents of Vyborg, they heard a powerful explosion in the city around 2:50 a.m., after which a fire started on the territory of the oil depot.
Interestingly, the Russian authorities continue to deny the fact of the attack.
The Russian authorities complain about massive attacks of missiles and drones
According to the Russian MOD, on the night of May 19, their air defence was allegedly able to shoot down 60 drones over two regions of the aggressor country, as well as one drone and nine ATACMS missiles over the occupied Ukrainian Crimea.
However, it later turned out that this statement was a lie because many enemy objects were damaged as a result of the attack by Ukrainian forces.
First, large-scale fires at enemy refineries in Vyborg, Leningrad Region, and Sloviansk-on-Kuban became known.
What's more, on the afternoon of May 19, information appeared that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had destroyed a sea minesweeper of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation of project 266-M "Kovrovets".
