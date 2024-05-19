Forbes concluded that, as of mid-May, the Armed Forces of Ukraine already had enough ammunition to hold back the Russian army, and Ukraine's fate is improving.
AFU finally received additional help from the West
According to the journalists, the situation on the battlefield changed because the Ukrainian defenders started receiving shells.
Moreover, the bill on mobilisation came into force, accelerating the formation of new brigades.
Journalists noted that the defence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Chasiv Yar was weak and getting worse.
Subsequently, a pivotal battle began between the Russian invaders and Ukrainian logistics, which started to deliver American ammunition.
The soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to win this race — as of today, the garrison of Chasiv Yar has enough shells and successfully destroys the assault groups of the Russian army.
The Russian Federation will again lose the battle for Chasiv Yar
On May 17, a battalion of armoured vehicles of the Russian Federation numbering about 20 people left Donetsk and headed towards Chasiv Yar.
If it could have quickly achieved its goal earlier, now the Ukrainian army makes it impossible for the enemy to advance.
It isessentialt to understand that the garrison of Chasiv Yar is not the only one who benefited from the arrival of long-awaited ammunition,
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that for the first time during a full-scale war, no brigade can complain that it lacks artillery shells.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-