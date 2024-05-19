German MoD chief urges Scholz to allocate additional €3.8 billion to Ukraine

The chief of the German Defence Ministry, Boris Pistorius, calls on the German government to allocate an additional €3.8 billion to help Ukraine.

Ukraine can receive additional assistance from Germany

German journalists noted that official Berlin provided Kyiv with €7.1 billion in military aid in 2024.

The Ukrainian government spends this money to pay for military goods that it buys directly from industry.

It is also essential to understand that the funds are intended to be used to finance the reordering of weapons that the Bundeswehr handed over to Ukrainian soldiers.

However, the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces urgently need increased support to defend against the Russian army effectively.

As Bild found out, Boris Pistorius has already discussed the issue of additional aid for Ukraine with German leader Olaf Scholz.

The additional spending is due to be submitted to parliament for approval in June. In particular, counter-financing. As noted, the Ministry of Finance approves this proposal of the Ministry of Defence, the article says. Share

According to insiders, the Ministry of Defence of the Federal Republic of Germany has set aside a record €15 billion for Ukraine in 2025.

Germany continues to support Ukraine actively

As mentioned earlier, on April 10, official Berlin announced the provision of a new military aid package for Ukraine, which consists of two directions:

financial resources from the federal government for security capacity building, which are used to finance the supply of weapons and other industrial materials; means provided from supplies of the Federal Armed Forces (Bundeswehr).

In addition, Kyiv and Berlin intend to launch several joint projects in military production.