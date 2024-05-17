Ukraine to receive one more IRIS system in May from Germany

In May, Ukraine will receive another IRIS-T air defence system from Germany.
German Ambassador Martin Egger made an official statement on this matter.
He also promised that support for Ukraine would develop in line with the country's needs.
As of today, Berlin officials see Kyiv's greatest need in air defence systems.
Currently, Ukraine already has two German Patriot air defence systems, and a third system is expected to be delivered.
The West could close part of the sky over Ukraine
According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielus Landsbergis, Kyiv's partners have the opportunity to send their military instructors to Ukraine for on-site training of the Ukrainian military and to protect them from Russian attacks with additional air defense systems.
The head of Lithuanian diplomacy noted that the Western military trained Ukrainians in Ukraine before the war, so returning to this tradition may be quite feasible.
He called the proposal to train Ukrainians in their own country "more practical" than training on the territory of NATO member states.
