Ukraine to receive one more IRIS system in May from Germany

In May, Ukraine will receive another IRIS-T air defence system from Germany.

German Ambassador Martin Egger made an official statement on this matter.

In addition to the Patriot systems, there is also the IRIS-T system. There are already some systems here. And now another system will arrive in May. In addition, we promised Ukraine that this year, next year and in 2026 we will supply more such systems. That is, we are consistently working on the expansion of air defense, the diplomat emphasised.

He also promised that support for Ukraine would develop in line with the country's needs.

As of today, Berlin officials see Kyiv's greatest need in air defence systems.

Currently, Ukraine already has two German Patriot air defence systems, and a third system is expected to be delivered.

The West could close part of the sky over Ukraine

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielus Landsbergis, Kyiv's partners have the opportunity to send their military instructors to Ukraine for on-site training of the Ukrainian military and to protect them from Russian attacks with additional air defense systems.

The head of Lithuanian diplomacy noted that the Western military trained Ukrainians in Ukraine before the war, so returning to this tradition may be quite feasible.

This may be the first step in President Macron's initiative, the diplomat emphasised.

He called the proposal to train Ukrainians in their own country "more practical" than training on the territory of NATO member states.