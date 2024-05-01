Germany transfers a batch of military aid to Ukraine: details

Germany transferred new military aid to Ukraine. In particular, the Armed Forces received 10 Marder armored infantry vehicles and anti-aircraft missiles.

New aid to Ukraine from Germany

Germany has published an updated list of aid to Ukraine in the war against Russia.

The German government's press service reported this.

Recently, Ukraine received:

10 Marder infantry fighting vehicles (together with ammunition and spare parts) (total: 100);

ammunition for Leopard 2 tanks;

1 Skynex air defence system (total: 2);

30,000 Gepard anti-aircraft shells (total: 146,000);

IRIS-T SLM missiles;

1 TRML-4D radar (total: 9);

7.5 thousand 155 mm ammunition (total: 81.5 thousand);

BEAVER bridge paver with spare parts (total: 18);

1 DACHS engineering machine (Total: 8);

Nine mine trawls (Total: 55);

One protection system for AMPS helicopters (Total: 5);

60 outboard engines (total: 84);

600 LED lamps (total: 1600);

Six tractors for transporting M1070 Oshkosh tanks (total: 18);

18,000 40-mm calibre shells (total: 282,000);

3 thousand RGW 90 ATGMs (total: 13 thousand);

120-mm mortar mines;

2 thousand camouflage nets (total: 6 thousand);

2 thousand capes (total: 6 thousand);

One hundred thousand first-aid kits (total: 600 thousand).

Also, the Patriot air defense system was added to the list of assistance that will be transferred in the future.

Ukraine can still get Taurus from Germany

As the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Radosław Sikorski, says, he expects that discussions within Germany regarding the possibility of providing Ukraine with Taurus long-range cruise missiles will soon undergo significant changes.

Radoslav Sikorsky predicts that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz may drastically change his position after the latest events in the international arena.

The United States' provision of long-awaited ATACMS missiles to Ukraine was a response to Russia's escalation, and Scholz acknowledges this. Germany will do more than it already does.

As Western journalists recently learned, the United States also expects that a favourable decision regarding ATACMS for Ukraine will push official Berlin to take a similar step regarding its own Taurus cruise missiles.