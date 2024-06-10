Russians didn't seizure of Ryzhivka in Sumy region, AFU General Staff speaker says

According to the information of the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalyov, the specific location of the Ryzhivka settlement in the Sumy region allows Russian sabotage groups to penetrate.

What the General Staff says about the situation in Ryzhivka

Kovalyov noted that the Ukrainian military is currently carrying out counter-subversive measures in the Ryzhivka region.

The General Staff speaker stressed that the situation in the settlement remains under the control of the Ukrainian military.

Statements about the alleged presence of Russian occupiers in Ryzhivka do not correspond to reality.

Therefore, with the use of drones and the latest technologies, mines were demined, this rag was knocked down. There are no more Russian rags in Ryzhivka. The information that some units of Russian troops allegedly entered Ryzhivka is false. Inspections and clarifications are now underway, Kovalyov explains.

Why did the Russian sabotage groups penetrate the territory of Ryzhivka?

Kovalyov emphasised that Ryzhivka is located in the border zone near the Russian city of Tyotkino.

Ryzhivka is separated from Ukraine's territory by the Seim River and forest strips.

This allows the sabotage groups of the Russian Federation's occupation army to operate in this area occasionally.

At the same time, the Defense Forces are carrying out counter-sabotage measures.

In particular, the evacuation of the population is also taking place in the strip.

It is carried out along the entire state border with the aggressor country. And Ukraine controls the border, especially the border in the Sumy region. There is no reason to panic. And all the statements of the occupiers, all the videos they spread, allegedly saying that this is Ryzhivka, are simply an attempt to undermine the peace of citizens, sow panic and allegedly declare the presence of Russian troops there, Kovalyov emphasised.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA), Volodymyr Artyukh, also confirmed the information regarding the control of the Defence Forces in Ryzhivka.

The information that the Russian terrorists threw in is not accurate and is an element to destabilise the situation in the region.