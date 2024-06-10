According to the information of the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalyov, the specific location of the Ryzhivka settlement in the Sumy region allows Russian sabotage groups to penetrate.
Points of attention
- The AFU General Staff explains the specifics of the situation in Ryzhivka in the Sumy region and conducts counter-subversive measures in the settlement area.
- The main reasons for the penetration of the sabotage group of the Russian Federation's occupation army into Ryzhivka are its border location and proximity to the Russian Tyotkino.
- The Ukrainian Defence Forces keep the situation under control, carry out counter-subversive measures and evacuate the population in the border areas.
- The General Staff and RMA of the Sumy region emphasise that information about the presence of Russian troops in Ryzhivka is a manipulation to destabilise the situation in the area.
- They assure that there is no reason for panic, and the statements of Russian terrorists regarding Ryzhivka are untrue and aimed at creating chaos and panic among the local population.
What the General Staff says about the situation in Ryzhivka
Kovalyov noted that the Ukrainian military is currently carrying out counter-subversive measures in the Ryzhivka region.
The General Staff speaker stressed that the situation in the settlement remains under the control of the Ukrainian military.
Statements about the alleged presence of Russian occupiers in Ryzhivka do not correspond to reality.
Why did the Russian sabotage groups penetrate the territory of Ryzhivka?
Kovalyov emphasised that Ryzhivka is located in the border zone near the Russian city of Tyotkino.
Ryzhivka is separated from Ukraine's territory by the Seim River and forest strips.
This allows the sabotage groups of the Russian Federation's occupation army to operate in this area occasionally.
At the same time, the Defense Forces are carrying out counter-sabotage measures.
In particular, the evacuation of the population is also taking place in the strip.
The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA), Volodymyr Artyukh, also confirmed the information regarding the control of the Defence Forces in Ryzhivka.
The information that the Russian terrorists threw in is not accurate and is an element to destabilise the situation in the region.
