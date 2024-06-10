Ukraine's monitoring group chief debunks Russian fakes of new offensive in Sumy region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine's monitoring group chief debunks Russian fakes of new offensive in Sumy region

Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Russian self-propelled howitzer
Читати українською

According to Andrii Kovalenko, chief of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security Council, there are no combat operations in the border areas of the Sumy region.

Points of attention

  • The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defence Council confirms that the Russian army did not start combat operations in the Sumy region.
  • The Russian occupiers are trying to conduct a similar operation near Vovchansk, but so far, the defence forces are ready for any scenario.
  • The village of Ryzhivka in the Sumy region is in the "grey zone," but its situation has remained stable since the beginning of the invasion.
  • Analysts said that the Russian occupiers are carrying out provocations in the vicinity of Ryzhivka to divert Ukrainian reserves from other directions.
  • The power structures of Ukraine must be ready for any possible threat of Russian actions in the border regions of the Sumy region.

What is the situation in the border areas of Sumy region?

Kovalenko noted that the occupying army of the Russian Federation is currently trying to test the defence of the Ukrainian military in the direction of Ryzhivka. Still, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are striking enemy units and positions.

Sumy region. As of now, this is not the beginning of what happened in the Kharkiv region. The Russians tried to feel the defense in the direction of Ryzhivka, which is a "satellite" of Russian Tyotkino. There are currently no active border operations. The defense forces are controlling the situation, the enemy has been hit by fire, emphasises the CCD chief.

According to him, the statement of the so-called head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, about the alleged beginning of the offensive of the occupying army of the Russian Federation in the Sumy region is part of the enemy PsyOp.

It is not worth comparing the situation with the Kharkiv region as of 08:00. Is there still a threat of Russian actions in the border area — yes, Kovalenko emphasised.

What do analysts say?

The Russian occupiers claim the alleged capture of Ryzhivka in the Sumy region.

According to the analysts of the DeepState portal, this settlement is in the so-called "grey zone", and the situation in it has not changed since the beginning of the invasion of the occupying army of the Russian Federation.

There were practically none of our people there, and the village is a gray area, where the occupiers' sabotage group regularly visited. Today "Ahmat" published a video of them walking around the village and hitting the surrounding villages with a barrel. They could carry out this action on any other day of the year, analysts say.

Ryzhivka is across the river; it was a "satellite" of the Russian village of Tyotkino in the Kursk region

There is no great expediency in throwing forces there, because it is necessary to control Tyotkina in this case. Is the enemy planning to carry out an operation similar to the one near Vovchansk? Time will tell whether he will do it, DeepState emphasises.

The DeepState analysts express their opinion that such movements of the Russian occupiers are capable of pulling Ukrainian reserves away from other directions, so the Defense Forces must be prepared for such scenarios.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Video of Ukrainian soldiers hitting Russian Buk with drones
AFU Special Operations Forces
Buk air defence system
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians amassing forces near border with Sumy region, analysts warn
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia may start offensive in Sumy region, AFU officer says
Russian army

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?