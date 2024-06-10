Ukraine's monitoring group chief debunks Russian fakes of new offensive in Sumy region

According to Andrii Kovalenko, chief of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security Council, there are no combat operations in the border areas of the Sumy region.
Points of attention
- The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defence Council confirms that the Russian army did not start combat operations in the Sumy region.
- The Russian occupiers are trying to conduct a similar operation near Vovchansk, but so far, the defence forces are ready for any scenario.
- The village of Ryzhivka in the Sumy region is in the "grey zone," but its situation has remained stable since the beginning of the invasion.
- Analysts said that the Russian occupiers are carrying out provocations in the vicinity of Ryzhivka to divert Ukrainian reserves from other directions.
- The power structures of Ukraine must be ready for any possible threat of Russian actions in the border regions of the Sumy region.
What is the situation in the border areas of Sumy region?
Kovalenko noted that the occupying army of the Russian Federation is currently trying to test the defence of the Ukrainian military in the direction of Ryzhivka. Still, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are striking enemy units and positions.
According to him, the statement of the so-called head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, about the alleged beginning of the offensive of the occupying army of the Russian Federation in the Sumy region is part of the enemy PsyOp.
What do analysts say?
The Russian occupiers claim the alleged capture of Ryzhivka in the Sumy region.
According to the analysts of the DeepState portal, this settlement is in the so-called "grey zone", and the situation in it has not changed since the beginning of the invasion of the occupying army of the Russian Federation.
Ryzhivka is across the river; it was a "satellite" of the Russian village of Tyotkino in the Kursk region
The DeepState analysts express their opinion that such movements of the Russian occupiers are capable of pulling Ukrainian reserves away from other directions, so the Defense Forces must be prepared for such scenarios.
