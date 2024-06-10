Ukraine's monitoring group chief debunks Russian fakes of new offensive in Sumy region

According to Andrii Kovalenko, chief of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security Council, there are no combat operations in the border areas of the Sumy region.

What is the situation in the border areas of Sumy region?

Kovalenko noted that the occupying army of the Russian Federation is currently trying to test the defence of the Ukrainian military in the direction of Ryzhivka. Still, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are striking enemy units and positions.

Sumy region. As of now, this is not the beginning of what happened in the Kharkiv region. The Russians tried to feel the defense in the direction of Ryzhivka, which is a "satellite" of Russian Tyotkino. There are currently no active border operations. The defense forces are controlling the situation, the enemy has been hit by fire, emphasises the CCD chief.

According to him, the statement of the so-called head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, about the alleged beginning of the offensive of the occupying army of the Russian Federation in the Sumy region is part of the enemy PsyOp.

It is not worth comparing the situation with the Kharkiv region as of 08:00. Is there still a threat of Russian actions in the border area — yes, Kovalenko emphasised.

What do analysts say?

The Russian occupiers claim the alleged capture of Ryzhivka in the Sumy region.

According to the analysts of the DeepState portal, this settlement is in the so-called "grey zone", and the situation in it has not changed since the beginning of the invasion of the occupying army of the Russian Federation.

There were practically none of our people there, and the village is a gray area, where the occupiers' sabotage group regularly visited. Today "Ahmat" published a video of them walking around the village and hitting the surrounding villages with a barrel. They could carry out this action on any other day of the year, analysts say.

Ryzhivka is across the river; it was a "satellite" of the Russian village of Tyotkino in the Kursk region

There is no great expediency in throwing forces there, because it is necessary to control Tyotkina in this case. Is the enemy planning to carry out an operation similar to the one near Vovchansk? Time will tell whether he will do it, DeepState emphasises.