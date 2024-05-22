The Russians may try to open another direction in the north of Ukraine. It is talking about the Sumy region.
Is there a threat of a Russian offensive on the Sumy region?
According to him, the Russian army will probably not make a deep advance on Ukraine's territory.
Budanov suggested a new Russian offensive's direction after the Kharkiv region
According to Lt Gen Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Russia will launch a new offensive further north of Kharkiv in the Sumy region.
Budanov predicted that attacks in the Kharkiv region would continue for another three to four days, after which Russian forces were expected to make a major push toward Sumy.
As the publication notes, Ukrainian officials previously stated that Russia had concentrated troops across the border from the Sumy side.
At the same time, Pavlo Velychko, a Ukrainian officer operating near the Russian border in the Sumy region, reported that Russian shelling of the outskirts of Sumy had intensified recently.
