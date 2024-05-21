Russia's offensive on Sumy region shouldn't be ruled out, Ukraine's border guard service speaker says

The spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, said that an attack by Russian forces on the Sumy region should not be ruled out.
Border guards talked about a possible Russian offensive on the Sumy region
As in the north of the Kharkiv region, the Russian military may try to advance there to distract Ukrainian forces from other areas of the front.
He noted that each component of the Defence Forces has its area of responsibility in the Sumy direction. They all act coordinated, and the defence in this direction should be further strengthened.
Budanov suggested a new direction of the Russian army's offensive after the Kharkiv region
According to the DIU chief, Lt Gen Kyrylo Budanov, Russia will launch a new offensive further north of Kharkiv in the Sumy region.
Budanov predicted that attacks in the Kharkiv region would continue for another three to four days, after which Russian forces were expected to make a major push toward Sumy.
As the publication notes, Ukrainian officials previously stated that Russia had concentrated troops across the border from the Sumy side.
At the same time, Pavlo Velychko, a Ukrainian officer operating near the Russian border in the Sumy region, reported that Russian shelling of the outskirts of Sumy had intensified recently.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-