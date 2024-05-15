Woman killed in Russian artillery strike in Sumy region

On Wednesday, May 15, Russian terrorists shelled the Sumy region with artillery and MLRS.
What is known about the shelling of the Sumy region
It is also known about the fire of a residential building on the territory of the Esman community. All necessary services are available on site.
Is there a threat of an offensive by the Russian army in Sumy region
According to Defense Express military analyst Ivan Kyrychevskyi, the occupation army of the Russian Federation may try to launch an offensive in the Sumy region, but will not achieve any significant success.
Kyrychevskyi also emphasised that the occupation army of the Russian Federation involved about 30,000 invaders in the offensive in the Kharkiv region.
However, this was not enough even to break through to Vovchansk.
He emphasised that at present everything will depend not even on the number of enemy forces, but on how much the front line will increase.
That is, we will have to distribute the same amount of ammunition, equipment and reserves as before, the analyst explains.