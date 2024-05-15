Russia may launch offensive in Sumy region but fail to succeed significantly — military expert

According to Defense Express military analyst Ivan Kyrychevskyi, the occupation army of the Russian Federation may try to launch an offensive in the Sumy region, but will not achieve any significant success.
Is there a threat of the Russian offensive in the Sumy region?
Kyrychevskyi also emphasised that the Russian Federation's occupation army involved about 30,000 invaders in the offensive in the Kharkiv region.
However, this was not enough even to break through to Vovchansk.
He emphasised that, at present, everything will depend not even on the number of enemy forces but on how much the front line will increase.
How Russia tried to intimidate Ukrainians by attacking the Kharkiv region
Petro Chernyk, a military analyst and reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in his comments to Channel 24 journalists, noted that Kremlin propaganda began actively scaring Ukrainians with a terrible crisis and stalemate after the offensive of the Russian occupation army in the border areas of Kharkiv.
Chernyk emphasised that the Russian occupiers partially managed to get their way.
At the same time, the analyst urged Ukrainians to calm down because, in 2022, the situation in the Kharkiv region was much worse, and columns of Russian invaders tried to break through to Kharkiv.
The Russians have achieved a surge in information and psychological operations to divert attention from the Eastern bridgehead.
If you look into the Russian public, you can see that no one talks about Chasiv Yar anymore.
Russia is already about to win a "huge victory" in Kharkiv; tomorrow, it will enter the Dnipro the day after tomorrow—in Odesa, and even Kyiv will be stored.
According to him, the occupying army of the Russian Federation is still unable to reach the administrative borders in Donetsk region and Luhansk region, and they decided to change their focus and open a new front in Kharkiv region.
In total, the defence consists of 15 kilometers. The enemy does not have a breakthrough at such a distance. For now, the occupiers have stopped in the operational lane, i.e. a maximum of seven kilometers from the border.
According to Chernyk, the occupying army of the Russian Federation may start operating in the Sumy region in a similar way.
According to him, the enemy can also use 5,000 to 7,000 personnel since the total number of the "Sever" group is about 40,000 Russian soldiers.
