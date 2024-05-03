Video of Ukrainian soldiers hitting Russian Buk with drones

The third enemy Buk air defence system in a week was damaged by Ukrainian defenders. The target lost its read-only memory (ROM) as a result of an attack by the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Operators of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) hit the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile complex in the direction of Sumy.

This is reported by the SOF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the targets, SOF operators inflicted fire damage with strike drones. The occupants tried in vain to put out the fire and save the equipment. Share

As a result of the damage, the launcher with six missiles was destroyed. The fire installation of the Buk-M1 complex was damaged.

Losses of Russia in the war in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian Federation has lost about 470,870 soldiers.

In the past day alone, the enemy lost about 1,030 occupiers.

Also destroyed:

20 tanks;

29 combat armored vehicles;

20 artillery systems and more.

Two more Buk multiple rocket launchers were hit at the end of April.