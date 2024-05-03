Video of Ukrainian soldiers hitting Russian Buk with drones

The third enemy Buk air defence system in a week was damaged by Ukrainian defenders. The target lost its read-only memory (ROM) as a result of an attack by the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Russian Buk air defense system lost its ROM as a result of the strike
Operators of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) hit the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile complex in the direction of Sumy.
This is reported by the SOF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As a result of the damage, the launcher with six missiles was destroyed. The fire installation of the Buk-M1 complex was damaged.
Losses of Russia in the war in Ukraine
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian Federation has lost about 470,870 soldiers.
In the past day alone, the enemy lost about 1,030 occupiers.
Also destroyed:
20 tanks;
29 combat armored vehicles;
20 artillery systems and more.
Two more Buk multiple rocket launchers were hit at the end of April.
