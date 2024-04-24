Ukrainian SOF posts footage of Russian T-72 tank destroyed by drones

During the week, military personnel from the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated several units of heavy weapons of the Russian army in the Donetsk direction, including a T-72 tank.

Ukrainian soldiers of the Donetsk region have destroyed several units of Russian equipment over the past week. The occupiers lost the T-72 tank and the Tunguska air defence system

The AFU Special Operations Forces Command reports this.

This is noted to be the result of FPV drone operators of the "Medoid" tactical group of the 3rd separate regiment.

During the week, operators in the Donetsk direction discovered and destroyed:

T-72 tank;

anti-aircraft missile gun complex 2S6 "Tunguska";

armoured combat vehicle.

The fighters also managed to hit the company stronghold and 11 occupants.

SOF destroyed equipment and soldiers of the Russian Federation in Donetsk region

During the day, the Special Operations Forces eliminated four units of enemy military equipment.

Operators of FPV drones of the 8th separate regiment of the SOF inflicted significant losses on the enemy in the Donetsk direction.

Special operations forces said that during the day, the group destroyed:

T-90 tank;

T-72 tank;

two cars

In addition, the Ukrainian military destroyed the enemy's dugout, and with five occupiers, three more Russians were wounded.