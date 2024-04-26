Russians strike Sumy region, one woman killed

The occupiers of the Russian Federation shelled the border town of Bilopol' in the Sumy region with artillery.

What is known about the shelling of the Sumy region

On April 26, the enemy launched an artillery bombardment of the city of Bilopillia, Sumy district. Five explosions were recorded.

Previously, according to RMA, one woman was killed and four people were injured as a result of the shelling.

Also, as a result of the shelling, the premises of a medical institution, multi-story and private buildings, a shopping center, bank premises, garage premises, cars, a tractor were damaged.

What is the situation in the Sumy region?

According to Ihor Kalchenko, the head of the Sumy RMA , during the night and morning of April 14, the Russians carried out six shellings of the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region.

Thirty-three explosions were recorded. Mykolaiv, Myropillia, Krasnopillia and Svesy communities were shelled.

Mykolaiv community: the enemy fired artillery (seven explosions).

Svesy community: shelling was carried out by MLRS (five explosions) and artillery (12 explosions).

Myropillia community: 3 mines were dropped by the Russians on the territory of the community.

Krasnopillia community: shelling was recorded (six explosions)