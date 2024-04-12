Russian planes bomb Sumy, three injured

As a result of the shelling of Sumy by the Russian occupiers on the afternoon of April 12, three people were injured in the city.
Aviation of the Russian Federation shelled Sumy
Around 3:00 p.m., explosions rang out in the city, and an air alert was announced due to the launch of guided air bombs by Russian planes.
Sumy RMA announced this on Apr. 12.
On Apr. 12, at 2:55 p.m., the Russians carried out an airstrike on the civilian infrastructure and residential sector of the city of Sumy.
As a result of the impact, three people were previously injured.
In addition, as a result of the impact:
The roof of non-residential premises was partially destroyed, and the roof caught fire;
Two non-residential administrative premises were damaged;
Seventy-three windows in three residential buildings were broken.
Russia bombed Sumy thermal power plant
At 16:00 on Apr. 11, the Russian terrorist army carried out an airstrike on Sumy.
As the agency said, the enemy dropped an aerial bomb on the local thermal power plant. All necessary services are available on-site.
Sumy CHP supplies hot water and heats about 3 million square meters of living space in 958 houses of Sumy residents.
In addition, the Esman community of the Shostkinsky district was shelled from barrel artillery. As a result of the shelling, two people received injuries of varying degrees of severity. The injured were taken to the Hlukhiv hospital.
