Russian planes bomb Sumy, three injured

As a result of the shelling of Sumy by the Russian occupiers on the afternoon of April 12, three people were injured in the city.

Aviation of the Russian Federation shelled Sumy

Around 3:00 p.m., explosions rang out in the city, and an air alert was announced due to the launch of guided air bombs by Russian planes.

Sumy RMA announced this on Apr. 12.

On Apr. 12, at 2:55 p.m., the Russians carried out an airstrike on the civilian infrastructure and residential sector of the city of Sumy.

As a result of the impact, three people were previously injured.

In addition, as a result of the impact:

The roof of non-residential premises was partially destroyed, and the roof caught fire;

Two non-residential administrative premises were damaged;

Seventy-three windows in three residential buildings were broken.

Russia bombed Sumy thermal power plant

At 16:00 on Apr. 11, the Russian terrorist army carried out an airstrike on Sumy.

As the agency said, the enemy dropped an aerial bomb on the local thermal power plant. All necessary services are available on-site.

According to preliminary data, no one was injured. The consequences of the impact are being clarified. Share

Sumy CHP supplies hot water and heats about 3 million square meters of living space in 958 houses of Sumy residents.