On April 8, the Russian army carried out airstrikes on the center of Bilopol and the city of Sumy.

The Russians bombarded the Sumy region

As a result of the Russian air raid, there are dead and wounded.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reports this.

According to the prosecutor's office, around 3:15 p.m., Russia carried out an airstrike on a civilian infrastructure facility in the city of Sumy. As a result, three civilians were injured.

And already at 15:30, the enemy struck three aerial bombs on the central part of the city of Bilopylla, Sumy district. As a result, a woman died, and two more people were injured. Civil infrastructure facilities and vehicles were also damaged.

Later, the Sumy Military Administration reported that one of the wounded in Bilopyl is currently in serious condition. Local and regional hospitals provide medical assistance to the injured.

It is known that as a result of the attack of the Russian Federation, commercial establishments and the city council were destroyed. Vehicles were destroyed. All necessary services are available on-site.

Today in Bilopyl, Russian terrorists committed another crime against civilians, hitting civilian infrastructure. Because the air-raid alarm sounded in time and people went down to the shelter, it was possible to avoid more victims. Unfortunately, those who remained outside were injured, including non-life-threatening injuries. I express my condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased. Again, don't ignore air raid signals. Take care of yourself and your family. Volodymyr Artiukh Head of the Sumy RMA

Two policemen died in Sumy region

There are victims in the Khotin community due to repeated enemy shelling.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

The investigative team left to document the consequences of the flights on the farm building. And at this time the enemy struck again. Artillery was aimed at law enforcement officers. The bodies of two police officers were retrieved from the rubble by rescuers. We are griefing with the families of the victims. We miss you together...

In addition, four more investigators were injured. They are provided with medical assistance.