Russia strikes Sumy thermal power plant with guided aerial bombs

On the afternoon of April 11, the Russian Federation carried out an air strike with guided aerial bombs on the critical infrastructure of the city of Sumy.

At 16:00 on April 11, the Russian terrorist army carried out an airstrike on Sumy.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) reports this om Apr.11.

As the agency said, the enemy dropped an aerial bomb on the local thermal power plant. All necessary services are available on-site.

According to preliminary data, no one was injured. The consequences of the impact are being clarified.

Sumy TPP supplies hot water and heats about 3 million square meters of living space in 958 houses of Sumy residents.

In addition, the Esman community of the Shostkinsky district was shelled from barrel artillery. As a result of the shelling, two people received injuries of varying degrees of severity. The injured were taken to the Hlukhiv hospital. Share

The Trypillia TPP in the Kyiv region was destroyed

This was announced by the chairman of the supervisory board of Centrenergo PJSC, Andrii Got, in a comment to "Interfax-Ukraine".

All workers who were on shift during the shelling are alive, he added.

As a result of the hits on April 11, a large-scale fire occurred in the turbine workshop. Currently, work on fire localization is ongoing at the enterprise.

Currently, PJSC "Centrenergo" has lost 100% of its generation.

Trypillia TPP is the most powerful power plant in the Kyiv region. It is the largest electricity supplier in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions.

The Kyiv RMA announced that the Russian Federation's forces attacked one of the region's energy facilities. The fire was partially extinguished.