Ukraine's state energy operator explains aftermath for Ukraine after Russian attack on Trypillia thermal plant

The Russian missile attack on April 11 destroyed the Trypilla thermal power plant (TPP) in the Kyiv region. Currently, the demolition of the rubble as a result of the Russian strike continues.

The chief supervisory board of PJSC, "Tsentrenergo", Andrii Got, reported that the current situation in the energy system, despite the destruction of the TPP, remains stable.

I hope that the people of Kyiv will not feel the consequences today. But this is a question not only for us, but for the entire energy system of Ukraine. As of today, I have information that the situation is stable, Andrii Got added.

As for the consequences, Got noted that this is a complete loss of generation—thermal and manoeuvrable generation—which will be felt at the peaks of electricity consumption.

He noted that flexible generation operates during peak hours and meets demand at times when other generation cannot do so.

Not wind, not sun, not hydro, but heat generation can do it. Well, unfortunately, it is not possible today, noted Andrii Got.

Gota said that there are currently deadlines for restoring the station. He noted that in August 2023, the team had a similar incident:” At the same time, the blocks were not destroyed, but they were stopped and unable to work.

And in a few months, we already entered the winter with almost maximum capacity. Therefore, we know how to restore from scratch and approximate terms. But I cannot name these terms due to objective reasons ," he explained.

Russian latest missile attack on Ukraine on April 11

At night, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 42 missiles (X-101/X-555, S-300, X-59, X-47M2 "Kinzhal") and 40 kamikaze drones. Air defence forces destroyed 18 missiles (X-101/X-555, X-59) and 39 drones.

The attack was directed against the energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kyiv regions.

A Russian missile attack on April 11 destroyed the Trypillia TPP in the Kyiv region.

Trypillia TPP is the most powerful power plant in the Kyiv region and the largest supplier of electricity in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Zhytomyr regions.

As a result of the hits, there was a large-scale fire in the turbine workshop. Currently, work on fire localization is ongoing at the enterprise. Currently, PJSC "Centrenergo" has lost 100% of generation.

In the Kyiv region, the Russian army attacked a critical infrastructure facility with kamikaze drones and missiles.

At least 10 strikes were made on Kharkiv's critical infrastructure, and more than 200,000 subscribers in the region are without electricity.

An energy infrastructure object was damaged in the Zaporizhzhia district.

In the Lviv region, Russians damaged a gas distribution infrastructure facility in the Stryi district and the electric substation in the Chervonohrad district. However, all life support systems in the Lviv region are working usually.

Also, during the missile attack on April 11, Russia attacked two thermal power plants of the DTEK company — the equipment of the enterprises was seriously damaged.