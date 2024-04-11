DIU reveals Russia's purpose during latest missile attack on Ukraine
DIU reveals Russia's purpose during latest missile attack on Ukraine

Missile
Source:  Telethon "United News"

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) says Russian troops deliberately choose civilian objects as their targets in Ukraine during massive attacks to cause as much destruction as possible.

What is the purpose of the Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Andriy Yusov, a DIU speaker, said that the probability of such combined massive attacks was known and publicly discussed.

As for the target, it is clearly visible that the strikes are aimed at civilian objects that have nothing to do with military or defense infrastructure, Andriy Yusov stated.

According to him, the bet is deliberately being made to cause as much destruction and damage as possible to the objects of civil infrastructure, complicating the lives of peaceful citizens and intensifying humanitarian problems in the country.

What they could not do for organisational reasons and did not have time to do in the winter, they are trying to catch up about the destruction of the Ukrainian energy industry.

Andriy Yusov

Andriy Yusov

DIU speaker

He emphasised that everything Russia does is war crimes, and this is what the whole world sees.

And the countermeasures against these crimes are also known, the Ukrainian leadership is talking about it to the whole world, summarised DIU speaker.

Missile attack of the Russian Federation on April 11. What is known

At night, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 42 missiles (X-101/X-555, S-300, X-59, X-47M2 "Kinzhal") and 40 attack drones. Air defence forces destroyed 18 missiles (X-101/X-555, X-59) and 39 drones.

The attack was directed against energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kyiv regions.

A Russian missile attack on April 11 destroyed the Trypillia TPP in the Kyiv region.

As a result of the hits, there was a large-scale fire in the turbine workshop. Currently, work on fire localization is ongoing at the enterprise. Currently, PJSC "Centrenergo" has lost 100% of generation.

  • In the Kyiv region, the Russian army attacked a critical infrastructure facility with kamikaze drones and missiles.

  • At least 10 strikes were made on Kharkiv's critical infrastructure, and more than 200,000 subscribers in the region are without electricity.

  • An energy infrastructure object was damaged in the Zaporizhzhia district.

  • In the Lviv region, Russians damaged the gas distribution infrastructure facility in the Stryi district and the electric substation in the Chervonohrad district. However, all life support systems in the Lviv region are working normally.

