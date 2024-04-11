Russia damages Ukrainian power facilities in five regions

As a result of a massive missile attack by the Russian Federation on April 11, Ukrenergo substations and generation facilities were damaged in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Kharkiv and Kyiv regions.

What is known about the damage to "Ukrenergo" facilities

As noted, the Russians inflicted a new massive attack on energy infrastructure facilities.

Enemy missiles and drones damaged Ukrenergo substations and generation facilities in Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, Lviv, and Kyiv regions.

The company also added that emergency shutdown schedules are applied in the Kharkiv region. Currently, consumption restrictions have not been used in other regions.

Missile attack on April 11: what is known

Russian troops attacked Ukraine at night with 42 missiles (X-101/X-555, S-300, X-59, X-47M2 "Dagger") and 40 kamikaze drones. Air defense forces destroyed 18 missiles (X-101/X-555, X-59) and 39 drones.

The attack was directed against energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kyiv regions.

In the Kyiv region, the Russian army attacked a critical infrastructure facility with kamikaze drones and missiles. Emergency services extinguish the fire.

At least ten strikes were made on Kharkiv's critical infrastructure. More than 200,000 subscribers in the region are currently without electricity.

An energy infrastructure object was damaged in the Zaporizhzhia district.

Also, during a massive missile attack on April 11, Russia fired at two thermal power plants of DTEK and two underground gas storage facilities of Naftogaz.

DTEK noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK thermal power plants have been fired upon almost 170 times.

Earlier, the head of the Lviv RMA , Maksym Kozytskyi, reported that at night, cruise missiles of various classes and unmanned aerial vehicles attacked two objects of critical energy infrastructure in the Lviv region.