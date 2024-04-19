Russian army strikes Sumy region: one killed, three wounded

In the afternoon of April 19, the criminal army of the Russian Federation shelled one of the communities in the Sumy region with artillery. As a result of enemy shelling, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

What is known about the consequences of the shelling by the Russian army of the Sumy region

Representatives of the prosecutor's office of the Sumy region note that around noon, the Russian occupiers shelled the centre of Bilopillia.

Under the procedural leadership of the Bilopillia Department of the Sumy District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder, the agency said in a statement.

It is emphasized that a 51-year-old man died of severe injuries as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers in the hospital.

Another man and two local women were also injured.

According to preliminary data, damaged

high-rise,

cars,

shops,

pharmacy

What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army in other regions

According to the representatives of the State Emergency Service and the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, rescuers in Dnipro pulled out the body of a woman from the rubble of a house destroyed by the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

They clarified that, in general, according to preliminary information, seven people died in the Dnipropetrovsk region, including two children.

Another 34 people were injured, including ONE child. Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing, the State Emergency Service emphasised.

The head of the region warned that the number of victims may increase.

Rescuers are currently searching for the body of another person.

At the same time, Lysak added that around 17:00, air defence forces shot down another enemy missile over the Dnipro.