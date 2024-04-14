Two civilians died in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of shelling by the Russian army

On April 13, the Russian occupiers attacked the village of Vesele of the Lipetsk community in the Kharkiv region. Two civilians were killed.

It is noted that the attack was carried out around 21:00 on April 13. As a result of the Russian attack, a private house was completely destroyed.

Two civilians, a man and a woman, died. Their bodies were retrieved from the rubble.

What is known about the shelling of the Russian Federation in Kharkiv and the region

On April 14, Russia carried out drone strikes targeting critical infrastructure.

Also, about 17 settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Liptsi, Podoli, Vesele, and others. The airstrikes were carried out by Zagryzove, Borova, Slobozhanske, Vesele, Pershotravneve, Kopanky, Kolodyazi.