Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Two civilians died in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of shelling by the Russian army
On April 13, the Russian occupiers attacked the village of Vesele of the Lipetsk community in the Kharkiv region. Two civilians were killed.

The Russian Federation killed two people in the Kharkiv region

It is noted that the attack was carried out around 21:00 on April 13. As a result of the Russian attack, a private house was completely destroyed.

Two civilians, a man and a woman, died. Their bodies were retrieved from the rubble.

What is known about the shelling of the Russian Federation in Kharkiv and the region

On April 14, Russia carried out drone strikes targeting critical infrastructure.

Also, about 17 settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Liptsi, Podoli, Vesele, and others. The airstrikes were carried out by Zagryzove, Borova, Slobozhanske, Vesele, Pershotravneve, Kopanky, Kolodyazi.

  • Kharkiv district, Lipetsk TG, village fun 2 private houses were damaged as a result of the KAB shelling. A 61-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man died.

  • Kupyansky district, Kurylivska TG, village. Hem As a result of the shelling, the farm building was on fire.

  • Kupyanskyi district, Kurilivska community, Podyly village. A 40-year-old woman was wounded during the shelling around 8:00 p.m.

  • Kharkiv district, Lypetsk community, village Slobozhanske, as a result of shelling by two anti-tank missiles, nearby private houses were damaged.

  • with. Cherkasy Tyshki, Kharkiv district, a house and a car were damaged as a result of enemy aerial bombardment of the KAB.

  • Kupyansky district, village Petropavlivka A 57-year-old driver of an emergency medical team was injured as a result of dropping ammunition from an FPV drone.

  • Izyumsky district, Borivska TG, village. biting There was shelling of the KAB. The house and outbuildings were damaged.

