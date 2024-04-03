Russians strike border areas of Sumy region: one civilian killed, four-year-old wounded
Sumy OVA
shelling
Читати українською

Russian troops attacked the border of the Sumy region on April 3. One person died, a 4-year-old child was among the injured.

Russia once again attacked the Sumy region

As noted, at 9:25 a.m., the Russians launched a missile attack on the Krasnopillia community. One person died. Two residents of the community — a father and a 4-year-old son — were also injured.

In addition, the impact damaged five cars, a store building, and a cultural centre.

All necessary services are available on site. We emphasise once again: do not ignore air alarms, — added in RMA statement.

Previous attacks by the Russian Federation on the Sumy region

On March 12, the Russian army dropped aerial bombs on the Velyka Pysarivka community from an aeroplane. As a result of the shelling, five children were injured.

In total, during the day, the Russians conducted 82 shellings of the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region and recorded 383 explosions.

  • Krasnopillia community: the enemy fired artillery (19 explosions) and mortars (19 explosions).

  • Znob-Novgorodsk community: mortar shelling (10 explosions).

  • Bilopollia community: shelling from artillery (51 explosions), mortars (19 explosions), SPG (10 explosions), MLRS (8 explosions), and an FPV-type kamikaze drone attack (4 blasts) were recorded.

Khotyn community: Russians dropped 10 mines on the territory of the community. There was also artillery shelling (6 explosions).

  • Seredyno-Buda community: the enemy hit with MLRS (4 explosions) and mortars (22 explosions).

    There was also an FPV kamikaze drone attack (1 explosion).

  • Esman community: artillery shelling (7 explosions).

  • Vorozhba community: shelling from artillery (7 explosions) was recorded.

Velyka Pysarivska community: shelling was carried out from artillery (60 explosions), mortars (11 explosions), shelling from non guided missile from helicopters (43 explosions), RMA reported.

