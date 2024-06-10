Zelenskyy calls Russia's actions at border with Sumy region "an informational provocation"
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the occupying army of the Russian Federation tried to carry out an informational provocation in the village of Ryzhivka in the border region of Sumy Oblast.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy reacts to the Russian army's informational provocation in the Sumy region, pointing to the control of the situation in this region.
  • The Ukrainian military conducts counterattacks in the Kharkiv region and destroys enemy sabotage groups in the Sumy region.
  • The Russian army of occupation does not have sufficient reserves for a breakthrough on the front in Ukraine, insufficiently replenishing losses every month.
  • Analyst Petro Chernyk points to the possibility of total mobilisation by the Kremlin in the future.
  • Russia has a potential mobilisation resource of up to 3 million people, but the Kremlin is still hesitant to act.

What is known about the activities of the Russian occupiers in the Sumy region?

Zelenskyy noted that he listened to a detailed report from the head of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, regarding the situation in each of the critical areas of the front.

The head of state emphasised that the Ukrainian military is currently in complete control of the situation in the Sumy region.

In particular, the Armed Forces destroy enemy sabotage groups.

As for the village of Ryzhivka, the occupier tried to implement a propaganda operation there. As of this morning, the Russian flag in the village has been destroyed, and there is no presence of the occupier, Zelenskyy emphasised.

What does Zelenskyy say about the situation in other areas of the front

Regarding the situation in the Kharkiv region, the president noted that the Ukrainian military is currently carrying out counterattacks in the region.

Let's see what steps the enemy is planning and what redeployment is being carried out. We will respond, the head of state emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that the situation in Donetsk remains the most difficult.

The Ukrainian military is doing everything possiblstabiliseilize the situation and the front line.

According to the president, the situation in the south of Ukraine remains relatively stable.

Does the Russian army have the reserves to achieve a breakthrough in Ukraine?

According to military analyst Petro Chernyk on the national newscast, the Russian Federation's occupation army currently does not have sufficient reserves to achieve a breakthrough on any of the front sections in Ukraine.

At the moment, they do not have Russian reserves for serious breakthrough operations at least to the depth of a division, which is up to 15 km. In May, we set an absolute record for the destruction of their personnel — almost 39,000. This is actually a very large number. Let me remind you that in the war in Afghanistan, the Soviet Union lost only 15,000 personnel in 10 years, — noted Chernyk.

He also added that the Russian occupiers replenished losses in the range of 30-32 thousand people every month.

And despite the fact that Russia still has a serious mobilization resource, the Kremlin is currently hesitating to make a decision on total mobilization.

In order for them to accumulate the declared resource of 300,000, they need to increase their figures to 40,000-50,000. In general, they have a resource — they have up to 3 million men. Will they dare? So far, Putin is very hesitant, because it can actually be socially felt, the analyst explains.

