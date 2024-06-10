Zelenskyy calls Russia's actions at border with Sumy region "an informational provocation"

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the occupying army of the Russian Federation tried to carry out an informational provocation in the village of Ryzhivka in the border region of Sumy Oblast.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy reacts to the Russian army's informational provocation in the Sumy region, pointing to the control of the situation in this region.
- The Ukrainian military conducts counterattacks in the Kharkiv region and destroys enemy sabotage groups in the Sumy region.
- The Russian army of occupation does not have sufficient reserves for a breakthrough on the front in Ukraine, insufficiently replenishing losses every month.
- Analyst Petro Chernyk points to the possibility of total mobilisation by the Kremlin in the future.
- Russia has a potential mobilisation resource of up to 3 million people, but the Kremlin is still hesitant to act.
What is known about the activities of the Russian occupiers in the Sumy region?
Zelenskyy noted that he listened to a detailed report from the head of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, regarding the situation in each of the critical areas of the front.
The head of state emphasised that the Ukrainian military is currently in complete control of the situation in the Sumy region.
In particular, the Armed Forces destroy enemy sabotage groups.
What does Zelenskyy say about the situation in other areas of the front
Regarding the situation in the Kharkiv region, the president noted that the Ukrainian military is currently carrying out counterattacks in the region.
Zelenskyy noted that the situation in Donetsk remains the most difficult.
The Ukrainian military is doing everything possiblstabiliseilize the situation and the front line.
According to the president, the situation in the south of Ukraine remains relatively stable.
Does the Russian army have the reserves to achieve a breakthrough in Ukraine?
According to military analyst Petro Chernyk on the national newscast, the Russian Federation's occupation army currently does not have sufficient reserves to achieve a breakthrough on any of the front sections in Ukraine.
He also added that the Russian occupiers replenished losses in the range of 30-32 thousand people every month.
And despite the fact that Russia still has a serious mobilization resource, the Kremlin is currently hesitating to make a decision on total mobilization.
More on the topic
