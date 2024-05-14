The Russian Federation may launch another new offensive from its border in the direction of the Sumy region, as they did earlier in the Kharkiv region.

Is the Russian army capable of launching an offensive on the Sumy region?

This is the opinion of the reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military expert Petro Chernyk.

It's possible why not. In general, up to 40,000 personnel are concentrated along the 750-kilometer border line. On this point, Kharkiv operation showed that Russians are ready not to count on personnel and even small forces are ready to throw at a breakthrough of our defence. And the most important thing is to study this defense of ours, he explained on the national newscast.

The officer also explained what forces the Russian Federation could use to attack the Sumy region: "That is, it is possible to activate subversive and intelligence groups, and that's what it's called—reconnaissance, to check what kind of defence we have in the Sumy region in general.

If they have at least one mechanized brigade in that region, and it is there, they can use it. In this hot phase, we need to prepare for any scenarios."

According to the expert, the Russian Federation is trying to achieve the best possible results on the battlefield on the eve of the Ukrainian peace summit in Switzerland.

I will once again confirm my main version — Putin is attacking us so hard and will storm us, because he really needs results in a strategic sense on the negotiating floor in Switzerland. They will not be there. But they will hold talks with representatives of a number of countries that partially sympathise with them — that's definitely true, — said Chernyk.

Russia tried to break through the border in the Kharkiv region

Around 05:00 on the morning of May 10, Russian troops tried to break through the defense line in the north of Kharkiv region. Before that, the Russian sabotage group tried to break through the border.

The Ukrainian MoD reported that at the beginning of the night, the Russian occupiers increased the fire pressure on the front edge of the Ukrainian defence with artillery support.