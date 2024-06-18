SSU destroyed over 1000 Russian tanks since beginning of Russian full-scale aggression against Ukraine
SSU destroyed over 1000 Russian tanks since beginning of Russian full-scale aggression against Ukraine

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia on February 24, 2022, the fighters of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have eliminated 1,006 Russian tanks.

  • The largest number of enemy armoured vehicles was destroyed during the battles in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.
  • The SSU used heavily armoured vehicles and unmanned systems to defeat Russian tanks.
  • During the day, a significant amount of Russian equipment was destroyed, including tanks, aircraft and ships.

Where did the SSU fighters destroy the most tanks of the Russian Federation?

It is noted that the most significant amount of enemy armoured vehicles was destroyed during fierce battles in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

Using heavy armored vehicles, the aggressor often tried to break through the positions of the Ukrainian defenders and provide cover for the assault groups of the occupiers. In addition, the enemy regularly engaged tank formations to carry out attacks on the fortified areas of the Defence Forces in Zaporizhzhia, the SSU statement notes.

In order to destroy Russian armored vehicles by fire, the SSU conducted effective combat operations together with units of the Armed Forces.

It is indicated that the maximum arsenal of armor-piercing weapons and unmanned systems was used against enemy tanks.

A large number of Russian armoured vehicles were hit at the initial stages of the offensive - before they went out to storm Ukrainian positions. Some of the tanks were destroyed along with their crews, says the SSU.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,080 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 7958 (+2) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 15,287 (+18) units;

  • artillery systems — 13,927 (+14) units;

  • MLRS — 1104 units;

  • air defence systems — 853 units;

  • aircraft — 359 units;

  • helicopters — 326 units;

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 11,167 (+8) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,296 (+3) units;

  • warships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 18,991 (+24) units;

  • special equipment — 2337 (+12) units.

